Short Interest in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Rises By 55.8%

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 55.8% from the October 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates purchased a new position in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ:FAD traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,525. First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $88.65 and a 1 year high of $126.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.21.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

About First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

