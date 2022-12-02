Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Grows By 25.1%

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the October 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Stock Performance
NASDAQ QQEW traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.14. 1,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,980. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a 12-month low of $79.73 and a 12-month high of $119.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.12.
First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund
