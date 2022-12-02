Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Grows By 25.1%

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the October 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQEW traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.14. 1,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,980. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a 12-month low of $79.73 and a 12-month high of $119.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.12.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 792,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,240,000 after buying an additional 59,463 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 2.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 695,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,204,000 after purchasing an additional 16,172 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the third quarter worth $46,352,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 16.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 259,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,677,000 after purchasing an additional 36,951 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 13.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,842,000 after purchasing an additional 24,563 shares during the last quarter.

