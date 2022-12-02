Short Interest in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Drops By 39.2%

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, a decrease of 39.2% from the October 31st total of 80,900 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBCP. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Home Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Home Bancorp by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. 39.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on HBCP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Home Bancorp to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Home Bancorp Price Performance

Home Bancorp Increases Dividend

Shares of HBCP opened at $43.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Home Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.16 and a 1 year high of $45.73. The stock has a market cap of $358.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.59%.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

