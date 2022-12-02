Short Interest in InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR) Drops By 40.3%

InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, a drop of 40.3% from the October 31st total of 89,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

InterCure Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INCR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.86. 46,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,326. The firm has a market cap of $207.69 million, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.66. InterCure has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterCure

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in InterCure by 9,567.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in InterCure by 756.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in InterCure by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,598 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in InterCure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in InterCure by 222.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterCure Company Profile

InterCure Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, cultivation, production, marketing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Israel and internationally. It offers dried cannabis inflorescences and cannabis extract mixed with oil. The company also invests in biomed sector.

