Short Interest in Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVF) Decreases By 40.0%

Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the October 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.5 days.

Mediaset España Comunicación Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GETVF remained flat at $2.83 during midday trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.11. Mediaset España Comunicación has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Mediaset España Comunicación from €0.68 ($0.70) to €0.62 ($0.64) in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.82.

Mediaset España Comunicación Company Profile

Mediaset España Comunicación, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the television broadcasting business in Spain. The company operates seven television channels comprising TELECINCO, FactorÃ­a de FicciÃ³n, BOING, Cuatro, Divinity, Energy, and Be Mad. It is also involved in the production and broadcast of audiovisual content; provision of news agency services; exploitation of advertising space on television channels; and advertising promotion activities.

Read More

