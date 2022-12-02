Short Interest in Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVF) Decreases By 40.0%

Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the October 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.5 days.
Mediaset España Comunicación Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GETVF remained flat at $2.83 during midday trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.11. Mediaset España Comunicación has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Mediaset España Comunicación from €0.68 ($0.70) to €0.62 ($0.64) in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.82.
Mediaset España Comunicación Company Profile
Mediaset España Comunicación, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the television broadcasting business in Spain. The company operates seven television channels comprising TELECINCO, FactorÃa de FicciÃ³n, BOING, Cuatro, Divinity, Energy, and Be Mad. It is also involved in the production and broadcast of audiovisual content; provision of news agency services; exploitation of advertising space on television channels; and advertising promotion activities.
Read More
