Short Interest in Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) Declines By 20.5%

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,000 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the October 31st total of 352,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 461,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Minim Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MINM traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.15. 288,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,734. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average is $0.33. Minim has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $1.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Minim stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 961,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.09% of Minim as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

About Minim

Minim, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and supports an Internet of Things security platform in North America and internationally. It offers hardware products, including cable modems, cable modem/routers, gateways, mobile broadband modems, wireless routers, multimedia over coax adapters, mesh home networking devices, and other local area network products.

