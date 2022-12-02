Short Interest in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Decreases By 20.2%

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,710,000 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the October 31st total of 5,900,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in New Gold by 6.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 69,315,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,772,000 after buying an additional 4,385,529 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in New Gold by 3.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,830,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,009,000 after buying an additional 602,263 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in New Gold by 48.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,612,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,903,000 after buying an additional 5,421,488 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. grew its position in New Gold by 12.8% during the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 15,625,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,125,000 after buying an additional 1,771,465 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in New Gold by 11.5% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,250,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,868,000 after buying an additional 1,465,326 shares during the period. 30.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NGD. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.42.

New Gold Stock Performance

Shares of New Gold stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.23. 183,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,360,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $839.20 million, a P/E ratio of -23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. New Gold has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $2.02.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

