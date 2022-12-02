Short Interest in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Declines By 21.6%

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,100 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the October 31st total of 269,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

OLP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on One Liberty Properties from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price objective on One Liberty Properties from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

OLP stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.77. The company had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,965. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.81. The company has a market capitalization of $500.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.29. One Liberty Properties has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $36.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 96.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 26,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in One Liberty Properties by 144.5% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 19,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 11,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the second quarter valued at $1,017,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

