Short Interest in Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) Expands By 50.0%

Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Optiva Stock Performance

Optiva stock remained flat at $12.82 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.96. Optiva has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $24.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Optiva from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

About Optiva

Optiva Inc provides cloud-native monetization and revenue management software to communication service providers (CSP) in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Asia, and the Pacific Rim. The company's monetization products enable real-time charging, rating, billing, product catalog, policy management, and customer care for any digital services of a CSP.

