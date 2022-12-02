Short Interest in Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) Increases By 147.2%

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, an increase of 147.2% from the October 31st total of 17,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peraso

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Peraso stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 394,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.83% of Peraso worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peraso Price Performance

Shares of Peraso stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.13. The company had a trading volume of 41,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,076. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.86. The stock has a market cap of $24.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.15. Peraso has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $5.19.

About Peraso

Peraso ( NASDAQ:PRSO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 million. Peraso had a negative net margin of 119.18% and a negative return on equity of 61.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Peraso will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peraso Inc operates as a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. It focuses on development of millimeter wavelength (mmWave) for the 60 gigahertz, spectrum, and for 5G cellular networks. The company's products include mmWave ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave modules.

Featured Articles

