Short Interest in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Expands By 15.9%

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the October 31st total of 2,890,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Qorvo Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.84. 21,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,277. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $75.38 and a 1-year high of $163.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.38. Qorvo had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

Qorvo declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 22.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $206,118.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qorvo

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 15.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 32.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QRVO. BNP Paribas began coverage on Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $152.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.78.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

