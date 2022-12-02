Short Interest in Rathbones Group Plc (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) Expands By 25.0%

Rathbones Group Plc (OTCMKTS:RTBBF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the October 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Rathbones Group Price Performance

RTBBF stock remained flat at $20.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. Rathbones Group has a 12-month low of $20.35 and a 12-month high of $20.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rathbones Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Rathbones Group Company Profile

Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.

