Short Interest in Rathbones Group Plc (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) Increases By 25.0%

Rathbones Group Plc (OTCMKTS:RTBBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the October 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Rathbones Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS RTBBF remained flat at $20.35 during trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.35. Rathbones Group has a 12 month low of $20.35 and a 12 month high of $20.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut Rathbones Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Rathbones Group Company Profile

Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.

