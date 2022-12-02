Short Interest in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Increases By 21.8%

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,160,000 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the October 31st total of 17,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Redfin Price Performance

Shares of RDFN traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.63. The stock had a trading volume of 146,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,257,443. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.85. Redfin has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.75.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.02. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 135.08% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $600.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.69 million. Research analysts expect that Redfin will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

RDFN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point cut Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Redfin to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Redfin from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Redfin from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redfin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.96.

In related news, Director James Slavet acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,386.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Slavet acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,386.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 10,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $59,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,006 shares of company stock valued at $199,771 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redfin

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Redfin by 6.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Redfin by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Recommended Stories

