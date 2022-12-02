Short Interest in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Increases By 46.9%

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 46.9% from the October 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Saga Communications by 7.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Saga Communications by 8.9% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 109,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 8,947 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Saga Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 21,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGA traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.34. Saga Communications has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $29.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $2.25 dividend. This is a boost from Saga Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 33.85%. Saga Communications’s payout ratio is presently 70.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SGA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Saga Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Saga Communications from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

