Short Interest in Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) Increases By 29.4%

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,900 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the October 31st total of 117,400 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Salem Media Group Price Performance

Shares of SALM stock remained flat at $1.33 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 23,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Salem Media Group has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $4.19. The firm has a market cap of $36.20 million, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salem Media Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Salem Media Group by 32.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP raised its position in Salem Media Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 885,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 85,452 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Salem Media Group during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Salem Media Group

SALM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price target on Salem Media Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered Salem Media Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Salem Media Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

