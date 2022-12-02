Short Interest in Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Expands By 32.9%

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the October 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SAXPY shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Sampo Oyj from €48.00 ($49.48) to €47.00 ($48.45) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sampo Oyj from €52.00 ($53.61) to €50.00 ($51.55) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Sampo Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.38.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAXPY traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.41. 17,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,228. Sampo Oyj has a 12-month low of $19.82 and a 12-month high of $26.30. The company has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Sampo Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SAXPY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance.

