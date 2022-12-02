Short Interest in Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Decreases By 35.6%

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the October 31st total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Sandfire Resources America Stock Down 10.2 %

SRAFF traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.09. 48,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,778. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11. Sandfire Resources America has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.19.

Get Sandfire Resources America alerts:

Sandfire Resources America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Sandfire Resources America Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Black Butte copper project that consists of approximately 7,684 acres of fee-simple lands and 4,541 acres in 239 Federal unpatented lode-mining claims located in central Montana, the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Sandfire Resources America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandfire Resources America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.