Short Interest in scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Rises By 23.9%

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 597,100 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the October 31st total of 482,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 405,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other scPharmaceuticals news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 37,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $188,420.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,000 shares in the company, valued at $562,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 762,380 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $4,002,495.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,328,328 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,973,722. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 626,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,860 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 57.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

scPharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SCPH traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.12. 401,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,216. The firm has a market cap of $195.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.15. scPharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $7.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.38.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts predict that scPharmaceuticals will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on SCPH shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on scPharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on scPharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on scPharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, scPharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion in patients with heart failure.

Further Reading

