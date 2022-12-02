Short Interest in SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) Grows By 132.9%

SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a growth of 132.9% from the October 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

SFS Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SFSLF remained flat at $112.80 during trading hours on Thursday. SFS Group has a 52 week low of $112.80 and a 52 week high of $112.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of SFS Group from CHF 77 to CHF 75 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of SFS Group from CHF 173 to CHF 154 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

SFS Group Company Profile

SFS Group AG supplies mechanical fastening systems, assemblies, precision molded parts, and logistics solutions internationally. It offers airbag restraint systems; automation; bracket logic concept; brake systems; building technologies; clip nuts; communication technologies; components, assemblies, and complete devices; connections and reinforcements for timber construction; and domestic and kitchen appliances.

