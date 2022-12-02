Short Interest in Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Drops By 56.3%

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a drop of 56.3% from the October 31st total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 509,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $12.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,338. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.39. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $19.50.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Xofluza, an influenza virus drug; and Tivicay for HIV treatment.

