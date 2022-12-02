Short Interest in Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Drops By 56.3%

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a drop of 56.3% from the October 31st total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 509,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $12.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,338. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.39. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $19.50.
About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (SGIOY)
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
Receive News & Ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.