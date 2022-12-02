Short Interest in Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) Declines By 32.0%

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a decline of 32.0% from the October 31st total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sintx Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sintx Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Rating) by 99.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.28% of Sintx Technologies worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sintx Technologies Trading Down 10.5 %

SINT stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Sintx Technologies has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sintx Technologies Company Profile

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sintx Technologies to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Sintx Technologies, Inc, an advanced materials company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, industrial, and antipathogenic applications primarily in the United States. The company provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials and polyetherketoneketone.

Featured Stories

