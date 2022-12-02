Short Interest in SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Increases By 22.5%

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,243,300 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the October 31st total of 10,811,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18,919.0 days.

SJM Price Performance

SJMHF remained flat at $0.46 during trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. SJM has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $0.72.

Get SJM alerts:

About SJM

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, owns, develops, and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering, Retail and Leasing Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations.

Receive News & Ratings for SJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.