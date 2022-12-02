Short Interest in Small Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMTTF) Increases By 54.3%

Small Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMTTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a growth of 54.3% from the October 31st total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Small Pharma Price Performance

Shares of DMTTF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.08. 13,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,474. Small Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.12.

Get Small Pharma alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Small Pharma from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

About Small Pharma

Small Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing short-acting psychedelics with therapy for the treatment of mental health conditions. Its clinical program is N,N-dimethyltryptamine assisted therapy to treat major depressive disorder. The company's product includes SPL026 Placebo, which is in clinical Phase IIA for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

See Also

