Short Interest in Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Drops By 21.0%

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,600 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the October 31st total of 151,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 117,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Sonim Technologies Trading Up 29.1 %

SONM opened at $0.53 on Friday. Sonim Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.58.

Institutional Trading of Sonim Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SONM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Sonim Technologies during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Sonim Technologies by 163.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 24,350 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sonim Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sonim Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, Sonim XP3, and Sonim XP3plus based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

