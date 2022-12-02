Short Interest in Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Increases By 16.9%

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 825,700 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the October 31st total of 706,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 70.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SCBFF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 760 ($9.09) to GBX 770 ($9.21) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 800 ($9.57) to GBX 750 ($8.97) in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 510 ($6.10) to GBX 540 ($6.46) in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of SCBFF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,447. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.93. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $8.12.

Standard Chartered ( OTCMKTS:SCBFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Standard Chartered will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

