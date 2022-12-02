Short Interest in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Expands By 15.6%

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,130,000 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the October 31st total of 13,090,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Up 1.1 %

SBUX stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,407,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,997,854. The company has a market cap of $118.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.87. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $117.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.50.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 75.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.04.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

