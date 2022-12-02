Short Interest in Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Decreases By 24.9%

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,307,100 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the October 31st total of 3,070,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,614.2 days.

Separately, Danske upgraded shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVCBF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.37. 5,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average is $14.62. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $21.20.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Company Profile

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and containerboard products. The company offers various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

