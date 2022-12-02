Short Interest in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Increases By 24.3%

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,640,000 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the October 31st total of 12,580,000 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,404,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 188.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,478,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,025 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 345.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,466,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,977 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1,026.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,068,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,132,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,591,000 after buying an additional 1,376,229 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,397,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,418. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $56.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.20%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

