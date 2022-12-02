Short Interest in Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Grows By 44.4%

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha Price Performance

TSUKY stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.67. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 396. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a 1-year low of $29.69 and a 1-year high of $44.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Toyo Suisan Kaisha from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha Company Profile

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells food products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Seafood, Overseas Instant Noodles, Domestic Instant Noodles, Frozen and Refrigerated Foods, Processed Foods, Cold-Storage, and Others segments. It purchases, processes, and sells seafood.

