Short Interest in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Declines By 21.2%

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,600 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the October 31st total of 89,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 404,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the second quarter worth about $2,124,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 88.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 371,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 174,231 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 158,794 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 91,074 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 245.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 124,692 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 88,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 3rd quarter valued at $779,000. Institutional investors own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE TNP traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.74. 4,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average of $14.24.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Increases Dividend

Tsakos Energy Navigation ( NYSE:TNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $170.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.87 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 13.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Tsakos Energy Navigation’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio is -8.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TNP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 21, 2022, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 60 conventional tankers, three LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

