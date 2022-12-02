Short Interest in Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN) Decreases By 22.9%

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,900 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the October 31st total of 140,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 135,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Valens Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of Valens Semiconductor stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $5.01. 714,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,964. Valens Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $8.64. The company has a market cap of $491.63 million, a P/E ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.76.

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.70 million. Valens Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 32.19%. On average, research analysts predict that Valens Semiconductor will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valens Semiconductor

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLN. Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,430,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Valens Semiconductor by 100.0% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 134,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 67,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 28.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VLN. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Valens Semiconductor from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Valens Semiconductor from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

Featured Articles

