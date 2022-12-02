Short Interest in Value Partners Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VPGLF) Increases By 33.8%

Value Partners Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VPGLF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,265,700 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the October 31st total of 945,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 301.4 days.

Value Partners Group Stock Performance

Shares of Value Partners Group stock remained flat at $0.27 during midday trading on Friday. Value Partners Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.34.

About Value Partners Group

Value Partners Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused portfolios. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, alternative portfolios, and quantitative investment solutions. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

