Short Interest in VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) Increases By 70.0%

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 70.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ CEY traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $18.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,618. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.26. VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $24.93.

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.009 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

