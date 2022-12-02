Short Interest in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Rises By 74.2%

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, an increase of 74.2% from the October 31st total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSB. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 88,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 27,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CSB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.90. The stock had a trading volume of 25,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,446. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.89. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.