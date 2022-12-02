Siacoin (SC) Achieves Market Cap of $134.55 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. Siacoin has a total market cap of $134.55 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Siacoin has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,945.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000585 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.48 or 0.00451296 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00022733 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002656 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00115106 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.21 or 0.00851018 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.75 or 0.00647683 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005914 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00247409 BTC.
Siacoin Coin Profile
Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,603,282,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.
Buying and Selling Siacoin
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.