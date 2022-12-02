Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Stock Holdings Increased by Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,154 shares during the quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sierra Wireless were worth $3,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 36.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,761,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,770,000 after purchasing an additional 466,126 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 273.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 463,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,849,000 after purchasing an additional 339,100 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 3.6% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,211,369 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,013,000 after purchasing an additional 182,082 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 16.1% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,303,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 180,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 69.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 368,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,623,000 after purchasing an additional 151,133 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SWIR shares. StockNews.com raised Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Sierra Wireless has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Shares of NASDAQ SWIR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.30. 2,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.76. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $30.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.45.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $166.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.30 million. Sierra Wireless had a positive return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

