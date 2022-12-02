SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
SigmaTron International Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of SigmaTron International stock opened at $5.36 on Monday. SigmaTron International has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $32.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.34.
SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.57 million for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 8.77%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About SigmaTron International
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SigmaTron International (SGMA)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.