SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMAGet Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of SigmaTron International stock opened at $5.36 on Monday. SigmaTron International has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $32.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.34.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.57 million for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 8.77%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Seascape Capital Management purchased a new position in SigmaTron International in the third quarter worth $482,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SigmaTron International by 540.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 89,972 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SigmaTron International in the third quarter worth about $187,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in SigmaTron International during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 13.34% of the company’s stock.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

