Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY) Short Interest Up 74.1% in November

Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 74.1% from the October 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Silex Systems Price Performance

Shares of SILXY traded down 0.11 on Thursday, reaching 9.53. 1,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,750. Silex Systems has a 12 month low of 4.08 and a 12 month high of 14.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Silex Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Silex Systems Company Profile

Silex Systems Limited, a technology commercialization company, engages in the research and development, commercialization, and license of SILEX laser uranium enrichment technology in Australia. It operates through three segments: Silex Systems, Translucent, and Silex USA. The company also develops cREO, a semiconductor technology.

