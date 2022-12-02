Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $53.99

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $53.99 and last traded at $53.99, with a volume of 1110 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Silgan from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Silgan from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Silgan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Silgan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.71.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Silgan Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silgan

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Silgan by 17.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 8,788 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Silgan by 220.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 14,876 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan in the first quarter valued at $414,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Silgan by 3.5% in the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 101,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Silgan by 1,347.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 310,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,373,000 after purchasing an additional 289,427 shares during the period. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.