Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,401 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 36.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,670,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,568,000 after purchasing an additional 444,750 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 104,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,868,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $519,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 13.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 129,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,323,000 after acquiring an additional 15,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 13.8% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE SPG traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.12. The company had a trading volume of 7,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,019. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. The firm has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $165.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.68.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.55.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

