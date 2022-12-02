Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.36

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.36 and traded as high as $8.90. Sims shares last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 786 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sims from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.
Sims Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85.
Sims Increases Dividend
About Sims
Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates through the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia, New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment consists of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sims (SMSMY)
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Sims Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sims and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.