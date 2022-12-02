Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.36

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.36 and traded as high as $8.90. Sims shares last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 786 shares.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sims from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Sims Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85.

Sims Increases Dividend

About Sims

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.1551 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from Sims’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a dividend yield of 4.92%.

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates through the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia, New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment consists of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

