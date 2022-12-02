SingularityNET Hits 1-Day Volume of $922,276.19 (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $47.17 million and $922,276.19 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0415 or 0.00000246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,906.63 or 1.00021484 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00010612 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005856 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00036351 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00040258 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005822 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00021329 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00243973 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000125 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

AGIX is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,226,576,939 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,135,672,322 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,226,576,938.8871071 with 1,135,622,322.4519937 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.04219808 USD and is up 0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $920,148.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

