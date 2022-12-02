Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) is Theleme Partners LLP’s 9th Largest Position

Theleme Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,271,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 51,000 shares during the period. Skechers U.S.A. comprises about 3.2% of Theleme Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Theleme Partners LLP owned about 1.46% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $80,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 5.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.5% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,684 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 7.8% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

Shares of SKX stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.70. 7,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,044. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.31. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $49.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 9.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 1,500 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $52,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.80.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

