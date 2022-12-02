Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt to $50.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SKX. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Skechers U.S.A. to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.80.

Shares of SKX stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $43.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,017,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,719. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.23 and its 200-day moving average is $37.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.31. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $49.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 9.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $52,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKX. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 790 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter worth $37,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

