Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.75.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered Skillz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Skillz from $1.55 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skillz

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Skillz during the third quarter valued at $1,005,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Skillz by 77.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 162,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 70,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Skillz by 23.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,619,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,497 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Skillz by 19.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,917,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Skillz by 110.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 266,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 139,841 shares in the last quarter. 37.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skillz Stock Up 3.2 %

SKLZ stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. Skillz has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $10.17. The company has a quick ratio of 9.25, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $424.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $60.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.73 million. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 51.24% and a negative net margin of 115.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that Skillz will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skillz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

Featured Articles

