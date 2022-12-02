Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 373,800 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the October 31st total of 516,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 56.6 days.

Slate Office REIT Trading Down 1.5 %

SLTTF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,217. Slate Office REIT has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $4.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLTTF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Slate Office REIT in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.40 to C$4.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

About Slate Office REIT

Slate Office REIT is an owner and operator of North American office real estate. The REIT owns interests in and operates a portfolio of 35 strategic and well-located real estate assets across Canada's major population centres and includes two assets in downtown Chicago, Illinois. 60% of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government or credit rated tenants.

