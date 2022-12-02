SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Short Interest Update

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 769,500 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the October 31st total of 979,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.
SLRC opened at $14.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $819.36 million, a P/E ratio of 106.86 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. SLR Investment has a 12 month low of $12.08 and a 12 month high of $19.60.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.99%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,171.43%.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 64.1% in the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 85,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 33,342 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 129.7% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 152,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 85,875 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the second quarter worth about $154,000. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 75.8% in the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 168,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 72,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 6.0% in the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 19,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on SLR Investment from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on SLR Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Compass Point raised SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Hovde Group lowered their price target on SLR Investment to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on SLR Investment from $19.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SLR Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.89.
SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.
