SmartFi Price Up 8.6% Over Last Week (SMTF)

SmartFi (SMTF) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 2nd. Over the last seven days, SmartFi has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. SmartFi has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and approximately $11,457.45 worth of SmartFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartFi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00004549 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About SmartFi

SmartFi was first traded on September 16th, 2022. SmartFi’s total supply is 16,894,524 tokens. SmartFi’s official message board is smartfiportal.medium.com. SmartFi’s official Twitter account is @smartfiportal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SmartFi is https://reddit.com/r/smartfi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SmartFi is smartfi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartFi is a cryptocurrency monetary system. It combines monetary policy with the freedoms of cryptocurrency to create self-sustaining open-lending platforms.”

