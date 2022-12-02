Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.31–$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $760.00 million-$762.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $753.32 million. Smartsheet also updated its Q4 guidance to $(0.02)-$0.00 EPS.

Smartsheet Trading Up 5.8 %

Smartsheet stock opened at $32.51 on Friday. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $80.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 42.47% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. The business had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.71.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Megan Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $152,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,155 shares in the company, valued at $158,056.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total value of $232,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,131.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Megan Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,056.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,605 shares of company stock worth $1,010,805 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,084,000 after buying an additional 1,542,891 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,759,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,061,000 after buying an additional 319,641 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 81.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,808,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,276,000 after buying an additional 1,262,177 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,990,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,403,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 3.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,445,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,174,000 after purchasing an additional 49,637 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

